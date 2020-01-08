POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Contribution of The Arts in Improving Health
Contribution of The Arts in Improving Health
If you want to live long, eat right, work out, do not smoke and you actually might want to visit an art gallery. People who engage in the arts, every few months or more could live longer, according to a new report from the World Health Organisation synthesises the global evidence on the role of the arts in improving health and well-being, with a focus on the WHO European Region. You can find out more down below: http://www.euro.who.int/en/publications/abstracts/what-is-the-evidence-on-the-role-of-the-arts-in-improving-health-and-well-being-a-scoping-review-2019 https://whatworkswellbeing.org/ & their twitter @WHO_Europe Norma Daykin, Professor of Arts as Wellbeing at Tampere University 00:28 #Art #Health #CulturalEngagement
January 8, 2020
