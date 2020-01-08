POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran launches missile attacks on US facilities in Iraq
01:34
World
Iran launches missile attacks on US facilities in Iraq
Iran fires dozens of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US soldiers. The Pentagon says bases in Erbil and Al Asad were targeted hours ago. In the past few minutes, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the military action was not enough to avenge the assasination of Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani. The attack unfolded hours after mourners flooded the streets of Soleimani's home town, Kerman, to pay their last respects. TRT World Correspondent, Courtney Kealy has more. #iranattack #iranus #irannews
January 8, 2020
