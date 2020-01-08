BizTech Share

Conscious capitalism: Does it exist?

In the business world, the success of a company is measured in dollars. But more firms are looking beyond the bottom line and making it their business to strive for a bigger goal. It’s called conscious capitalism - but is it for real? Guests: Mark Goyder Founder of Tomorrow's Company Kamini Gupta Lecturer in International Business Paul Hargreaves CEO of Cotswold Fayre Philip Booth Professor of Finance Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.