Talks on French pension reforms to resume | Money Talks

Pension talks between the French government and trade unions are set to continue on January 10 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement. French unions have called for nationwide strikes to continue until the government concedes to their demands. Workers are protesting against pensions reform proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. We spoke to Elena Casas in Paris for more insight. #France #PensionReforms # Macron