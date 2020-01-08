POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rwanda's Kagame | Bigger Than Five
26:00
World
Rwanda’s Kagame | Bigger Than Five
President Paul Kagame has spearheaded a remarkable rebuilding effort in Rwanda following the 1994 genocide that killed nearly 1 million people. He is credited with healing the country and producing an economic miracle. But his re-election in 2017 was not without critics. After more than two decades in power, is Kagame's political longevity his worst enemy? Bigger Than Five Host Ghida Fakhry sat down with President Kagame in Doha. #Genocide #Africa, #BiggerThanFive
January 8, 2020
