UK Parliament debates Brexit bill | Money Talks

British lawmakers have returned to parliament after a 17-day Christmas holiday to begin a detailed scrutiny of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill. This will be the last chance that members of parliament are able to suggest changes to the agreement, before the UK is due to leave the European Union at the end of the month For more on this, we spoke to Denis MacShane in London. He's a former Labour Party politician and served Minister of State for Europe. #Brexit #UnitedKingdom #Parliament