EU Green Deal: Leading the way?

Becoming carbon neutral by 2050 is the goal and it will require a massive effort and major investment. The European Union unveiled its Green Deal last month. Can it be a game-changer? GUESTS Professor Elizabeth Robinson Reading University Rashid Nix Green Party Spokesperson Colin Roche Friends of the Earth Europe LOCATOR: BRUSSELS Vijay Kolinjivadi University of Antwerp LOCATOR: MONTREAL, CANADA Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #EU #europe #greendeal
January 9, 2020
