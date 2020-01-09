POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Al Shabab’s New Strategy?
Al Shabab’s New Strategy?
One of Al Shabab’s recent attack on the Manda Bay Airfield was the first time the terror group targeted an American military base, marking a new strategy in their arsenal. It could be seen as retaliation for the more than 60 US drone strikes that rained down on Somalia in 2019. If that’s the case, what kind of message is Al Shabab trying to send and are they planning more attacks on military personnel? Guests Ledama Olekina Kenyan Senator for Narok County Andrew Franklin Security Analyst and Former US Marine
January 9, 2020
