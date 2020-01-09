POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pipeline Polemic: Is an EastMed Pipeline possible without Turkey?
Pipeline Polemic: Is an EastMed Pipeline possible without Turkey?
At a cost of around seven billion dollars, the proposed EastMed pipeline is expected to supply about ten percent of Europe’s natural gas needs. The project, agreed to by Greece, Israel and Cyprus has excluded a key player in the region: Turkey. Ankara is raising concerns about the economic viability of pipeline, but says that’s not the only reason they object to its construction. Guest Gabriel Mitchell Policy Fellow at the Mitvim Institute
January 9, 2020
