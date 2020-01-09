Former Nissan boss denies graft charges | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan's justice minister and automaker Nissan are hitting back at the company's former boss, Carlos Ghosn, after he accused them of orchestrating a coup, and falsifying evidence against him. Ghosn made the accusations at a press conference in Beirut, after fleeing Japan.. where he had been awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges. It was his first public appearance since his arrest in November 2018, and as Mobin Nasir reports.. the saga raises questions about Nissan's future and its alliance with France's Renault. For more on this, Jim Holder joined us live from London. He's the editorial director at industry publishing group, Haymarket Automotive. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #FinancialMisconduct
January 9, 2020
