Cars take centre stage at CES in Las Vegas | Money Talks
06:30
BizTech
Tech fans around the world have made their annual pilgrimage to the deserts of Nevada for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. But instead of the smartphones, tablets, drones and robots of years pasta high-tech electric vehicles took centre stage this time around. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, organisers may have to continue making more space for cars in the coming years. For more, let's go to Nick Gibbs, who's at C-E-S in Las Vegas. He's a correspondent for Automotive News Europe. For more, let's go to Nick Gibbs, who's at C-E-S in Las Vegas. He's a correspondent for Automotive News Europe. #CES #ConsumerElectronicsShow #Cars
January 9, 2020
