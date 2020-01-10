World Share

US says killing of Iranian official was an act of self-defence

More than 100 countries gathered at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to debate the issue of upholding the laws and values of the UN Charter. But everyone's attention was focused on the speeches by the Ambassadors of the US and Iran. As expected, the US used the platform to justify the assassination of Iran's top General in Iraq. While Iran's envoy attacked America as an unhinged rouge nation. Frank Ucciardo has the details. #unsoleimani #unsecuritycouncil #irannews