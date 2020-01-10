World Share

US and Iran - Back From the Brink of War?

Iran and the United States appear to have pulled back from the brink of war after a US air strike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Speaking next to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that he didn’t want Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or the Gulf region to become a theater for proxy wars. But what lasting impact has the latest escalation had on the region? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Emre Ersen Associate Professor at Marmara University