POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Who was Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman?
02:02
World
Who was Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman?
The longest-serving ruler in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has died at the age of 79. Late Sultan's cousin and Oman's Minister for Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been named as his successor. Last month, Sultan Qaboos, returned home after undergoing medical treatment in Belgium, amid reports he was suffering from cancer. A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared. Let's take a look at the life of the man who built modern Oman, a man who had a knack for carefully balancing politics and foreign policy. #OmanSultanDeath #Qaboos #Oman
January 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?