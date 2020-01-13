BizTech Share

Protests continue in Iran after government shoots plane | Money Talks

Protesters in Iran are demanding for the resignation of the country's leadership after it admitted to downing a passenger plane. The Iranian military has confirmed shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines jet last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. Most of the victims were Iranian or Canadians of Iranian descent. As Nicholas Morgan reports, the protests come as Iran prepares for another round of US sanctions on the country's already struggling economy. The protests are the latest in a series of demonstrations against the government which is also under pressure over the country's dire economic conditions. International sanctions have quashed Iran's major exports like oil and metals. And the private sector has been suffocated by the rising share of public sector companies in domestic businesses. For more on this, we spoke to Sina Toossi in Washington. He's a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council. #Iran #Exports #USsanctions