House of Lords debates UK PM Johnson's Brexit bill | Money Talks
08:39
BizTech
Global stocks are nearing record highs as the US and China prepare to sign a phase-one trade deal this week. The agreement marks a de-escalation in the 18-month trade war that's hurt the world's two largest economies. Officials are now focused on the next stage of talks, but as Paolo Montecillo reports, any additional progress may be difficult to make. #UKparliament #BrexitBill #BorisJohnson
January 13, 2020
