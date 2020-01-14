World Share

Retired Pope Benedict issues defence of priestly celibacy

Retired Pope Benedict has sparked fresh controversy within the Catholic Church with a new book. In it, he and an African Cardinal argue forcefully against abandoning the Church’s ancient tradition of celibacy in the priesthood. It comes as the current Pope Francis is said to be considering a more flexible position on married priests, especially in Latin America where there is a serious shortage. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #popebenedict #popefrancis #celibacy