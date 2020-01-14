World Share

ENCRYPTION BATTLE: Do we need total privacy?

When sensitive information and personal thoughts are shared online, encryption is a vital tool for making sure it all stays private and secure. But for how much longer? Guests: Omar Yaacoubi Cybersecurity Company CEO LOCATION: PARIS Leon Emirali Investor and Entrepreneur Dr Bernard Keenan Lecturer, Birkbeck University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #encryption, #endtoendencryption, #facebook