World Share

Libya on the Brink

Forces loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar have been trying to seize the country’s capital, Tripoli and it’s led to some of the most fierce fighting in the conflict so far. Libya’s warring sides met in Moscow this week to reach a lasting ceasefire, mediated by Turkey and Russia, but talks fell through as Haftar walked away. So, why did the militia leader reject the ceasefire? And what will end the fighting? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Government of National Accord Envoy Mohamed Eljarh Founder and CEO of Libya Outlook Abdelkader Abderrahmane Peace and Security Analyst Specialising in the Sahel and North Africa