What’s Behind the Surge in Violence in the Sahel?
03:25
World
What’s Behind the Surge in Violence in the Sahel?
The United Nations says violence is surging in the Sahel, a region in Central and West Africa. Militants killed 770 people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in 2016, according to the agency, but last year that number was significantly higher as thousands were killed by militants linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda. So, what’s behind the rise in attacks? And is a new international force the answer? Hyder Abbasi reports.
January 14, 2020
