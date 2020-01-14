POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libyan warlord Haftar fails to sign ceasefire | Money Talks
Marathon talks led by Turkey and Russia aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Libya have ended in stalemate. Libya's UN-recognised government signed the proposal, but warlord Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without endorsing it. Turkey has been stepping-up efforts to help end months of intense fighting in Tripoli. And as Laila Humairah reports, a stable Libya could be a key economically for Ankara. For more, we spoke to Borzou Daragahi in Istanbul. He's an International Correspondent at The Independent and has been covering the situation in Libya for many years. He also a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. #Libya #Ceasefire #KhalifaHaftar
January 14, 2020
