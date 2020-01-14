Barcelona becomes world’s highest-earning football club | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The past few months have been rough for Spanish football club, Barcelona. It was knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals and it's sacked head coach, Ernesto Valverde. Despite the shaky performance on the field, Barcelona's fortunes are shining. It earned more money in 2019 than any other football club in the world. Here's who else made it to the top of the Deloitte Football Money League. #Barcelona #Football #DeloitteMoneyLeague
January 14, 2020
