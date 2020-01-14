POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU powers urge Iran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal
02:26
World
EU powers urge Iran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal
France, Britain and Germany have announced on Tuesday they are taking Iran to a Dispute Resolution mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal. The foreign ministers of the three countries issued a joint statement saying they hoped the deal would survive and it was not their intention to re-impose sanctions but bring Iran back into compliance. Iran has threatened to restart uranium enrichment in response to US sanctions and accuses the Europeans of not doing enough to defend the deal. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Iran #EU #NuclearDeal
January 14, 2020
