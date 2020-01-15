POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
100 YEARS SINCE PROHIBITION: Does banning anything ever work?
26:00
World
100 YEARS SINCE PROHIBITION: Does banning anything ever work?
It is 100 years since prohibition came into force in the US - outlawing the sale of alcohol. It was derided as a public policy disaster and eventually overturned. But does banning things ever work? Guests: Niamh Eastwood Chief Executive of Release Axel Klein Social Anthropologist Dr. Jan Carney Professor of Medicine, University of Vermont Frank Furedi Sociologist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #100YearsProhibition #Ban #US
January 15, 2020
