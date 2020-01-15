World Share

Europe’s Head of Security Thomas Greminger Speaks Out

Thomas Greminger is responsible for maintaining peace in Europe as the head of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He monitors everything from human rights, elections, gender equality and the economy while finding a way to keep the 57 member states talking. But that's proving particularly difficult when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, as the war along their border seems a long way from being resolved. We ask the Secretary General about these challenges and more. Guest: Thomas Greminger Secretary General of Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)