Europe’s Head of Security Thomas Greminger Speaks Out
13:44
World
Thomas Greminger is responsible for maintaining peace in Europe as the head of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He monitors everything from human rights, elections, gender equality and the economy while finding a way to keep the 57 member states talking. But that's proving particularly difficult when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, as the war along their border seems a long way from being resolved. We ask the Secretary General about these challenges and more. Guest: Thomas Greminger Secretary General of Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
January 15, 2020
