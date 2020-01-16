POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-China Trade: Washington and Beijing sign first phase of trade deal
02:24
World
US-China Trade: Washington and Beijing sign first phase of trade deal
The United States and China have signed an agreement aimed at settling an acrimonious trade dispute which has dragged down the global economy. Washington will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods in return for Beijing buying billions of dollars worth of extra American products. But, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington, there are still a number of unresolved issues which will be the subject of future negotiations. #uschina #uschinatrade #tradedeal
January 16, 2020
