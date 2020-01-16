POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Argentina’s inflation reaches 28-year high of 53.8% in 2019 | Money Talks
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has been in the job for just over a month, but he's already tasked with solving a problem the nation hasn't faced in 28 years. Inflation for 2019 rose to its highest level since 1991, and the economy is expected to continue shrinking. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the government has few options, and none of them is easy. #Inflation #ArgentinaEconomy #FoodPrices
January 16, 2020
