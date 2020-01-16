POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Scientists tag rising sea levels as biggest risk in climate crisis | Money Talks
Scientists tag rising sea levels as biggest risk in climate crisis | Money Talks
Scientists have cited rising sea levels as one of the most damaging aspects of the climate crisis. More than 600 million people who live in low-lying coastal areas are at risk. Studies show flooding could cost the world trillions of dollars. Now, ratings agency Moody's has warned these countries could also see their credit ratings go under. #ClimateCrisis #RisingSeaLevels
January 16, 2020
