Scientists tag rising sea levels as biggest risk in climate crisis | Money Talks

Scientists have cited rising sea levels as one of the most damaging aspects of the climate crisis. More than 600 million people who live in low-lying coastal areas are at risk. Studies show flooding could cost the world trillions of dollars. Now, ratings agency Moody's has warned these countries could also see their credit ratings go under. #ClimateCrisis #RisingSeaLevels