COMEDY & COMMENTARY: Comedians trusted source of news?

From Trump to Brexit and beyond - the news headlines are a rich source of jokes for comedians everywhere… in fact, many young people see comedians on TV and online as one of their most trusted sources of news. How did we get here - and is it a bad thing? Guests: Sid Singh Comedian Martin Conboy Professor of Journalism History Keli Dailey Journalist and Comedian Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #comedy #news #comedynews #satire #commentary #jokes #comedians