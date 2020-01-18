World Share

House of Hope: Darulaceze

House of Hope is a limited documentary series. In the first episode, you will watch "Darulaceze" or almshouse. It would house beggars, orphaned children, people in need and those who sought shelter from the streets of Istanbul. Following the Industrial Revolution and the Ottoman-Russian war, Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II launched the nursing home project of Darulaceze. Today, the institution continues to offer the elderly a warm home to spend the rest of their days and prepares residents for society by teaching them productive skills. In the following episode, the documentary paints a portrait of people who are part of this extraordinary "house of hope." #nursinghome #charity #Payitaht