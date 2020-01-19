POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Harry and Meghan to drop their titles and royal duties
Harry and Meghan to drop their titles and royal duties
There's been mixed reaction after Buckingham Palace announced a deal that allows Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step back from their roles as senior royals. The couple will no longer use the title "royal highness" and will stop receiving public funds. They'll also repay the three million dollars in taxpayers' money spent to renovate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Natasha Hussain has more details on the agreement. #HarryMeghan #RoyalFamily #RoyalHighness
January 19, 2020
