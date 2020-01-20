World Share

Lebanon Syrian Refugees: Aid cuts leave Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the cold

Lebanon has taken in more Syrian refugees per capita than any other country. 1.5 million Syrians live in a nation of six million people. They've fled there as Lebanon's economy is on the verge of collapse. Years of corruption and bad governance have made it one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world. As Shoaib Hasan reports, refugees are the ones suffering the most, and are resorting to desperate measures to survive.