POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oxfam warns economic inequality is 'out of control' | Money Talks
07:02
BizTech
Oxfam warns economic inequality is 'out of control' | Money Talks
The World Economic Forum's annual pow-wow of business leaders and political elite kicks-off on Tuesday in Switzerland. A series of reports released ahead of those meetings are trying to focus their attention on issues like global inequality and economic risks. As Laila Humairah reports, that's expected to bring some heat to the snow-capped mountains of Davos. For more, we spoke to Oxfam's head of Policy on Inequality, Max Lawson, who joined us from Nairobi. #OXFAM #EconomicEquality #Davos
January 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?