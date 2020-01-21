World Share

Vogue's Environmental Cover

This month, Italian Vogue scrapped all of its front cover photoshoots in a move toward greater sustainability. But in an industry that is the second most polluting on the planet, is it enough? From the catwalk to the closet, every step of the way, our desire to stay on trend comes at an enormous cost to our environment. So what is really being done to make the fashion industry more environmentally sustainable? Seda Yilmaz, Fashion Writer 03:15 #Vogue #VogueItaly #Ecofriendly