Economic inequality is 'out of control' – Oxfam
An Oxfam report revealed that in 2019, the world's billionaires had more wealth than 60 percent of the world's population. This economic inequality is reported as "out of control" due to a "flawed and sexist economic system" that values the wealth of a few privileged people, mostly men, over the unpaid and underpaid work done primarily by women and girls. #eyesondiscrimination #Global Inequality #OXFAM
January 21, 2020
