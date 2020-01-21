Trump hails US economic success in speech | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The 50th annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos has kicked-off with fiery speeches from the event's headliners, including US President Donald Trump, and teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg. Trump went first and in his keynote speech he praised his country's economic comeback, attributing it to his 'America First' policies. For more on the World Economic Forum, we spoke to Shane Hahm, who is covering the summit in Davos. #DonaldTrump #WEF #USeconomy
January 21, 2020
