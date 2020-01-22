World Share

ROBOTS: Time to think about laws?

At the start of a new decade we are peering into the future here on Roundtable. Today we look into a world where robots become more important to our everyday lives. Guests: Owen Nicholson CEO of SLAMcore Ltd Yang Gao Professor of Space Autonomous Systems Benjamin Kuipers Professor of Computer Science Mike Ryder Researcher in Robotics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.