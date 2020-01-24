POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Failed?
26:00
World
Has Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Failed?
One year ago, in front of thousands of supporters, Juan Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president. More than 50 countries threw their support behind him and his movement started gaining momentum. Guaido promised that the days of Nicolas Maduro were numbered and that he would bring real change to the country. But the Venezuelan president remains in power and Guaido looks no closer to ousting him. So has the opposition leader failed? Guests: Diego Area Atlantic Council Associate Director for the Venezuela Programme Germania Rodriguez Poleo Journalist at Factores de Poder Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?