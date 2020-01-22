BizTech Share

Hundreds of toy companies gather at UK Toy Fair | Money Talks

The UK's toy industry has been hit by difficult trading conditions, causing a drop in year on year sales for the past two years. The latest figures were released at the beginning of the UK Toy Fair, but the news is not dampening the industry's spirits, with new products and innovations ready for release over the next 12 months. Natalie Powell has the latest. #ToyFair #UK #TradeConditions