01:03
World
Space junk is accumulating in Earth's orbit
When we think of the final frontier, we think of stars, planets, and endless universe. What we don't think about are the millions upon millions of pieces of junk circulating over our heads. Our race to space has left billions of tonnes of unwanted debris floating in orbit, from disused rockets to nuts and bolts. And this is a serious cause for concern - not just because we humans are once again polluting a pristine environment, but because garbage in space could impact on life on earth. Julide Ayger has been delving further.
January 22, 2020
