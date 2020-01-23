POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Democrats begin presenting their case against President Donald Trump.
02:09
World
The Democrats begin presenting their case against President Donald Trump.
We begin here in Washington where the Democrats have begun presenting their case against President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial at the US Senate. Senators were told by House Democrats that Trump had abused the powers of his office to boost his chances of being re-elected. Trump is accused of threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Kiev announced an investigation into the son of a main political rival. From Washington our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Trump #Impeachment #USSenate
January 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?