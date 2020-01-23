POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tesla first US carmaker to be valued at $100B | Money Talks
05:48
BizTech
Tesla first US carmaker to be valued at $100B | Money Talks
Electric carmaker Tesla has raced to the front of the American auto industry, after a surprise surge in deliveries and optimism about its foothold in the large Chinese market. It's vindication for its divisive founder Elon Musk, who is due for a hefty bonus if his company can keep up the good performance. For more, we spoke to Jim Holder in London. He's the editorial director at Autocar #Tesla #Carmaker #ElonMusk
January 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?