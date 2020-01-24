POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC Politics: President Felix Tshisekedi marks first year in office
02:31
World
DRC Politics: President Felix Tshisekedi marks first year in office
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo - Felix Tshisekedi - marks his first year in office on Friday. His election was the country's first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960. Some Congolese citizens are satisfied with the changes he has implemented. But others feel the country is still facing the same economic problems of the previous administration. Chris Ocamringa has this report from Kinshasa. #DRC #FelixTshisekedi #TshisekediPresidency
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?