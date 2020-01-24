World Share

DRC Politics: President Felix Tshisekedi marks first year in office

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo - Felix Tshisekedi - marks his first year in office on Friday. His election was the country's first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960. Some Congolese citizens are satisfied with the changes he has implemented. But others feel the country is still facing the same economic problems of the previous administration. Chris Ocamringa has this report from Kinshasa. #DRC #FelixTshisekedi #TshisekediPresidency