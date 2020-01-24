POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Around 300 million young children not attending school, UN says
02:09
World
Around 300 million young children not attending school, UN says
Friday marks the International Day of Education. The day celebrates how education contributes to peace and development. According to the UN, 75 million students had their schooling interrupted by attacks in 87 countries between 2014 and 2018. TRT World's Sarah Balter has the story of one Afghan girl who was threatened by the Taliban and fled to Turkey to complete her education. #Education #Afghanistan #WarZones
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?