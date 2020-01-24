POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
MEDIA ABLAZE – How Australia’s fires became a siren call for global action
02:39
World
MEDIA ABLAZE – How Australia’s fires became a siren call for global action
In a world anxious about the effects of climate change, the story of the catastrophic fires in Australia spread around the world as quickly as the flames themselves spread through the country’s scorched bushland. The devastation has become a symbol of a potential future of extreme weather events and ecological destruction. And the story had a villain too, Australia’s Prime Minister and fossil fuels enthusiast Scott Morrison.
January 24, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?