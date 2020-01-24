What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Concerns about drop in coffee production after Taal Volcano eruption

Activity at the Taal Volcano in the Philippines has eased since it started spewing steam and ash more than a week ago. But disaster authorities say an eruption is possible within hours or days. Locals are worried about their homes and businesses. And farmers in a nearby town - that's famous for its coffee - are preparing for the worst. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #CoffeeFarms #TaalVolcano #VolcanicEruption