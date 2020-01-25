POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egyptian Revolution: Nine years since protests ousted President Hosni Mubarak
02:58
World
Egyptian Revolution: Nine years since protests ousted President Hosni Mubarak
Saturday marks the 9th anniversary of the Egyptian revolution. It saw millions demand the end of President Hosni Mubarak's reign. 846 people were killed during violent clashes between security forces and protesters, and another 6,000 were injured. Sena Saylan reports on those events, and what the country looks like today. #EgyptianRevolution #HosniMubarak #TahrirSquare
January 25, 2020
