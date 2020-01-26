POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Outbreak: US, Russia and France to evacuate citizens from China
02:24
World
Coronavirus Outbreak: US, Russia and France to evacuate citizens from China
China says it's fighting a people's war against the new coronavirus. The authorities have warned the spread of the deadly disease is accelerating. It's already killed 56 people in China, and infected more than 2,000 people, most of them in China. Specialist military medical teams have been flown into Hubei province, where the coronavirus was first identified in December. While the provincial capital, Wuhan, remains under a strict lockdown, other cities are increasing travel restrictions. Tianjin in the north, Shanto in the south, Xian in the northwest, and the capital Beijing have all banned long distance buses from entering and leaving. Liz Maddock reports. #Coronavirus #China #Wuhan
January 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?