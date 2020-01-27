POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghan Winter: Extreme conditions have already killed at least 55 people
Afghan Winter: Extreme conditions have already killed at least 55 people
Afghanistan is known for its bitter winters. But this year has been the harshest in over a decade, with heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced Afghans, living in squalid camps, are bearing the brunt. According to local authorities, the extreme conditions have already left at least 55 people dead. Filio Kontrafouri reports from the Afghan capital, Kabul. #AfghanistanWinter #ExtremeCold #Afghanistan
January 27, 2020
