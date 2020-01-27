POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
SEPSIS: How to stop a global killer?
25:58
World
SEPSIS: How to stop a global killer?
It kills one person every three seconds. Sepsis - or blood poisoning - is a bigger killer than cancer, according to new research. Guests: Colin Graham Chief Operating Officer LOCATION: Glasgow, Scotland Jessica Tuffield Advocate, UK Sepsis Trust LOCATION: Gravesend, UK Dr Mervyn Singer Intensive Care Medicine, University College London Dr Rob Lambkin-Williams Virologist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #sepsis #cancer #coronavirus #septicshock #bloodpoisoning,
January 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?